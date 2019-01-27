PUBG: A game or addiction?

Javaid Ahmad Mir
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), is an online game played by many individuals at a time. One of best-selling game of all times is becoming threat for the children in Kashmir. Fastest growing trends now in teens gives them an enjoyable experience yet put the child in a massive drawback.
Yes of course increasing the mind and hand coordination but not for individuals growth but making him parasite on phone.
The efforts which were used to show improvements in mental abilities and flourish in creative work, today these are used to foster the positive outcomes in PUBG. The students all the time spend working and leisure time to play PUBG.
This game has increased the engagement of the individuals towards the smartphones. The individuals get glued to the gaming to such an extent that they get disoriented to time.
Not only this, the heights have reached that children lock themselves in washrooms to play the game in isolation without being disturbed and also the individual plays PUBG during entire night and sleeps in morning.
PUBG makes an individual to get more engrossed in gaming that you get totally detached from rest of your activities. The game is becoming destructive for younger generation and this can be seen by the recent 10 2 results which were drastically lower than previous years.
Six cases, of PUBG addiction have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, while a fitness trainer was admitted to the hospital in Jammu, and in capital state of India, Delhi 19-year-old boy, who was arrested for allegedly killing his parents and sister, was addicted to PUBG.
It is obvious that video games can seem addictive wouldn’t surprise any parents who has had to claw their kids off the gaming console. But when in 2018 the World Health Organisation added “gaming disorder” as a diagnosis to the new edition of International Classification of Diseases (ICD11), alongside substance use disorders and pathological gambling, many were shocked.
Experts of mental health had already given danger alarm about PUBG effect. The online gaming may have positive outcomes but we cannot ignore the following negative consequences.
Negative consequences
Anger: It is mostly provoked when the individual loses the game and the anger is expressed on family members, friends and things around.
Game addiction: This game tend to be addictive as it eats much of gamer’s time making to develop unhealthy life style (for example skip meals).
Fantasy effect: The gamer forgets about the reality and starts living the gamer’s life to an extent that even when he is out of the game, he still has aura of gamer.
Immense violent behaviour: The individual if angry can indulge in violent acts and behaviours.
Decreased socialization: The individual tries to be alone and cut out from the family and relatives and gets more indulged in game.
Sleep disorders (parasomnia): The individual were seen to have sleep talking (somniloguy) behavior. PUBG addiction can cause sleep disorders and can change sleep habit (it is seen that the individuals play PUBG in late hours and wake up late in morning)
Physical disorders: because individual maintain one position for many hours to play PUBG may be on bed, on chair, under blanket, on toilet seat and so on.
Ophthalmological disorders: the individual used on stare on mobile or desktop screen while playing PUPG for hours continuously will definitely put negative effect on eyes and may cause many other somatic symptoms like headache, back pain etc.
How to control PUBG addiction
- Parents are first hand educators to child and can help in prevention of negative consequences by scheduling the time for children, effective utilization of extra time and at least making them to use minimum phone. Use the friendly measures to educate the child about the alternatives which can be used like reading books and other indoor games. Discouraging the children from this gaming may prevent the future addiction
- Immediate role of government is by banning this game
- J&K School managements can also play role in awareness about PUBG addiction as associated managements of primary and secondary private school Karnataka issued advisory to parents to keep a tab on the hours spent by their kids on the multiplayer game
- It is very much aware that many popular radio stations and online pages started PUBG competitions and are paying a good amount as price money which attracts PUBG gamer more. They should stop such activities, rather they should start awareness about negative consequences of PUBG
- The simplest way to prevent addiction is to simply uninstall PUBG from gadgets, delete the negativity and encourage the positive behaviour.
Author is P.G. Psychiatric Nursing Scholar in MMINSR, SKIMS