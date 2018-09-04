PTI's Arif Alvi wins Pakistan presidential election

AgenciesIslamabad
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Arif Alvi won the presidential election of the country on Tuesday, according to official TV channel PTV News and initial reports of vote counting.
Three candidates competed for the post of the 13th president of the country for the next five-year term.
Besides Alvi, PML-N backed chief of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Fazlur Rehman, and senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan were also in contention.
Alvi also announced his victory after viewing the initial result in parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.