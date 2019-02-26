Psycho Education: Regaining psychological health

Dr. Eshrat Ara
The health of the soul (psyche), is a state that cannot be attained at all times. It is not possible for an individual to keep soul in perpetual tranquility and peace without being subjected to anger, fear, distress and similar psychological symptoms.
Some people think that psychological disorders are purely a spiritual phenomenon. They say that if one has ImAn (faith), one will never be depressed or anxious; if one believes in Allah, one can’t and shouldn’t go to see a psychiatrist and that if an individual sees a psychiatrist or a counselor, this is the problem with ones ImAn.
Unfortunately they misunderstand some verses in the Quran, assuming that if one doesn’t find tranquility then this means one isn’t doing Zikr (remembrance) of Allah. They assume that if one doesn’t find happiness, then this means one’s ImAn is at fault.
Unfortunately when a person struggling with an emotional problem is told that the problem is “you”, this is the worst thing to say. Rather than helping the person in the distress, this will compound the problem and make the things worst.
God has created a wide range of emotions and we all will experience these emotions. They are natural emotions that God created in us. The Quran clearly reveals that feeling anxious, worried, and stressful is part of being human and that there is nothing wrong with that. Societal problems can and will make an individual to be stressed, anxious and depressed.
We also know that the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings upon him) experienced sadness in his life. There was even a period of time in his life which is called as AAmul Huzn, “the year or the time of sadness”.
This world is the abode of anxiety, sadness, worry, and calamities. So it is normal for an individual to expect, in spite of the efforts, the onslaught of misfortunes or even calamities to disturb the calmness of the soul.
Similarly, as one can’t escape the bodily afflictions, even if spared the more serious illnesses and diseases, it isn’t conceivable that one would be saved from minor bodily symptoms.
We must affirm that the affliction of psychological symptoms is much more common. It is unlikely that one will pass a day without experiencing something that causes anger, anxiety, sadness, or gloom. This is due to the intrinsic essential nature of the soul and its volatile essence and changeability.
For this reason one should do one’s utmost best to protect the soul from the external and internal emotionally disturbing events and thoughts. If the soul is afflicted with symptoms or illnesses it requires a spiritual (psychic) kind of therapy that is similar to its non-physical nature.
One, suffering from psychological disturbance, can fight internally by developing within oneself thoughts that neutralize the symptoms and desensitize their provocation.
Externally, one can listen to the advice of another whose therapeutic discussions or counselling would calm the agitated soul and treat its abnormality.
Just as in treating bodily illnesses the external help one receives from therapeutic diets or a physician’s prescription is more useful than a person’s own internal treatment, same is with respect to psychological disorders.
The benefits one obtains externally from advice and counselling is more useful than an individual’s internal attempt to treat through generating own therapeutic thoughts. This is due to two reasons.
First, an individual generally accepts from others what one doesn’t accept from oneself. One’s reasoning and thoughts are intermixed with passions, each influenced by the other.
Second one suffering from psychological symptoms is so occupied and overpowered by them that one can’t clearly think how to overcome them. One needs other to show the way to recovery. In that one is like a physician who falls ill to the extent that one fails to diagnose and treat oneself, needing another doctor to treat.
However both the internal and external treatments are not mutually exclusive. One should not undermine or forget the value of the internal means in treatment.
Internal method concerns a person generating positive thoughts to aid in suppressing the symptoms and desensitizing them. These thoughts and beliefs should not be generated during disorder. They need to be nurtured and developed during times of psychological health, so that they will come to consciousness whenever one is afflicted with emotional problems. These internal means will be one’s first source of aid if there exists no external help.
The features attributed to the human soul are quite diverse. Some of them are virtuous such as the intellect, the faculty of comprehension, and the faculty of memory; while others are blameworthy attributes. Some attributes are praiseworthy such as chastity, and generosity while some are opposed to them.
The soul may also be subjected to transitory conditions that are different from the permanent traits. These states that appear and disappear in a way that agitate the soul and cause the body to be stirred up, at times in harmful manner.
Abu Zayd Al-Balkhi, a ninth century scholar, in his manuscript titled Masalih Al-Abdan wa Al-Anfus (Sustenance for Bodies and Souls) has classified neuroses into four types: Fear and Panic (Al-Khawf wa Al-Faza); Anger and Aggression (Al-Ghadab); Sadness and Depression (Al-Huzn wa Al-Jaza); and Obsessions (Al-Waswasah). These symptoms of the soul have a connection with the workings of the body and which when aggravated can cause physical illness and bodily harm.
According to Al-Balkhi, the core of all emotional symptoms lies in Distress or Anxiety (Al-Gham). It is like the root, with the rest its branches. It is starting point of all symptoms and their augmenter.
The opposite of this distress is happiness and joyfulness which is the root cause of all the positive emotional states that a person experiences such as pleasure, tranquility, and delight. Therefore distress and anxiety are the powerful causes of the psychological illness of the soul and joy and happiness are the main basis of its health.
Thus one should do one’s best to shield oneself from distress and to lead it to joyfulness in the same manner as regards to the physical health. The way one avoids those things that would lead to disease and take those that would enhance one’s health.
I will elucidate these psychological disorders in the subsequent articles (InshaaAllah).
