Psycho-Education: Dealing with sadness and depression

April 07, 2019 | Dr. Eshrat Ara

It is really important to raise awareness about mental health. Mental distress is the human condition and nobody is immune from it. Everyone experiences it some way or the other. In the world of information superhighway, it has become a part of our life’s journey, its struggles.

It is not just a part of shared human experience but also a part of our spiritual journey and that reframes the concept of mental distress and illness in a very different light.

The most important thing we learn about illness from the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is that it is part of our life and how we cope – the correct response – that is the piety of illness.

Good and bad are not in the things happening to us, whether we are in a state of distress or comfort; whether we are in a state of poverty or ease. It is actually how we respond to it. And it is the contentment – the sense of peace and acceptance that is the true good.

Sadness and depression are of special significance in comparison to other psychological disorders since they can cause very severe reactions in an individual. A healthy human soul can be considered the sunlight of the body, which can be totally eclipsed by sadness and depression, losing its glowing rays and turning into utter darkness. The face of the happy elated person radiates with cheeriness and brightness while that of the depressed it expresses gloom, pessimism and despair.

Sadness, described as “Huzn” in Arabic, is a symptom which afflicts a person due to the loss of something one likes or loves, the deprivation results in sadness and grief. If sadness or grief increases in intensity, it then becomes outright depression and melancholy. So, depression is an extreme form of grief and sadness. A person suffering from this extreme state will succumb to hopelessness and impatience, described by the Arabic word “Jaza”, often associated with very unpleasant and extreme reactions. Depression in its acute form is like a blazing coal fire while sadness is analogous to coal that remains glowing after the fire has subsided.

According to a renowned Psychologist Abu Zayd Al-Balkhi, depression is of two types. One that originates due to exogenous or environmental factors has a clear identifiable cause such as death of a loved one, divorce, loss of wealth or something that the person greatly values. The second type has no obvious environmental reason. It originates from within the body i.e., endogenous factors.This kind of sadness or depression is related to dysfunction in the biochemistry of the body or brain. And it needs physical treatment as well. It may include psychotic symptoms and may require hospitalization. Al-Balkhi has also talked about music therapy to move and bring delight to the endogenously depressed.

The reactive depression is caused by environmental factors involving morbid thoughts and feelings about a real or anticipated loss or stressful event. Generally, it doesn’t include psychotic symptoms and can be treated by psychotherapy. Fear is directed to the future and sadness to the past. Fear and sadness are the strongest among the psychological disorders and a person can be afflicting by both jointly, making one’s life miserable. However there is a degree of talking and mind shift and needs to work on attitudinal shift.

One must train oneself to overcome any sorrowful feelings. Weigh up the excessive bodily harm that continued sadness and depression caused to one’s body. Logical thinking would convince the person in question that one’s bodily health should be the most beloved thing. One should not trade it in for any sum of money or relatives.

The fact is that a person feels sad and depressed for presumed loss is actually because one loves oneself and wants to please oneself with what one failed to obtain. Destroying one’s health in agony over what has been lost would be akin to someone selling out ones capital to gain some little profit.

Since this world is not the place where people can enjoy a life of total freedom from fear and sadness or anxiety and depression. Whether slight or severe, to the extent of causing the person to lose his patience, no one can avoid being subject to these symptoms since this is embedded in the nature of life in this world.

There is nobody spared of losses and bereavements. Life in this world will certainly bring losses and if one is to respond every time with impatience to the future unhappy circumstances, one’s life would be wretched one.

Failure comes to all. It will come to us sooner or later. The willingness to fail, and then to move on with no loss of enthusiasm, is a mark of character and the opposite of fragility.

We are strong. We can overcome whatever challenges come our way. And the fact is that we are given these challenges because our Creator knows we are strong enough to handle them. Often times we underestimate our abilities. God knows how resilient and strong He has created us. The prophets are the most loved. They have the greatest capacity for “Imaan” (faith) and are shouldered with the greatest burdens. If an individual is given a very heavy burden of grief, sadness, anxiety or depression. It is only because God knows the capacity of any human being to cope up with any calamity. It is the proof of your “Imaan” (faith) not the opposite.

Try to find good things about yourself; for example concentrating on any successful endeavor in your work, academic achievement, good character, or compassion. Reflect on the gifts that God has bestowed on you and see how best to make use of them.

Realize by surveying one’s own and others experiences that, all incidents of sorrow and grief are destined to be forgotten someday with the passage of time as “time is the best healer”.

Spend time with loved ones. God has created us social creatures. If you are feeling sad, reach out to someone. Family support is very beneficial. A study found that a physical touch from someone close to heart and soul can be as effective as antidepressants. Support and love (expression through touch, hug, etc.) from husband has been found significantly helpful in copying with postpartum depression in women. A hormone named oxytocin is released in our body that makes us feel good when we are touched by loved ones.

Express your pain to your God. We can beg, plead, complain to our God and there is no problem in that. The best conversation one will ever have is with one’s Lord. Explain your problems to your God. Raise your hands and open up to your God.

Smile please. Many studies suggest that even when we force a smile it can lead to change in our mood. We have the ability to smile. Remember it is a charity. Seek external help, counseling and therapy.

This life is a test for the hereafter. Life is always full of uncertainties. We win some but loose many. There is ease after every hardship and ‘hope’ is the silver lining, no matter how gloomy life looks. Make the person feel loved and accepted. Sometimes one just needs to know that there is a safe place – a place where one can let it go…

(Author is a Lecturer in Psychology)

eshrataslam@gmail.com