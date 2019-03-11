About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 11, 2019 | Dr. Eshrat Ara

Psycho-Education: Anger

We have all experienced moments when we feel angry. Anger is one of the negative symptoms of the soul (psyche) that is generated from distress according to Al-Balkhi.

It is a natural human emotion but when it gets out of control, it can cause major problems and can destroy the quality of life of an individual.

Anger is a very explosive emotion that can cause colossal damage to one’s own self and to other people. When an individual gets angry, the body releases a lot of toxins, which takes toll on one’s health.

A study revealed that when someone is at the peak of one’s anger and if we take the angry individual’s blood and inject it into a rabbit, the rabbit will die.

Anger can be expressed in two ways. Number one is the explosive anger. It is expressed by shouting, breaking things, hitting others and is totally destructive.

Another way of expressing anger is actually by suppressing the anger that is “holding in”. It can have very bad effects on one’s health. An individual can take it up to a point, and then one expresses it passively or indirect ways.

Many times when an individual gets angry at a person, it is not about that person; it is about the individual and how the people are making an individual feel. And many times it’s something about one’s past. If someone has, for instance an internal bleeding, we can’t put a Band-Aid on it because it is not going to do anything. So one has to look within.

Dig deep and find out what is it. And once an individual figures that out, then one needs to start working on the way one perceives it. Try to know the trigger points and try to avoid.

To manage and counteract anger an individual needs to focus on two things. One is to reduce the emotional feelings and reduce the physiological arousal. If an individual can’t get rid of or avoid the source of anger and also can’t make any change in the source of anger, the only thing one can do is to learn to change one’s own reaction to it.

Contemplate the bodily disorders that can be caused by anger and rage. A person may end up with an incurable bodily disorder.

Learn to relax and calm one-self and it has lot to do with the way one breathes. Breathe in deeply from the diaphragm, hold it, and then exhale slowly. This kind of breathing will send signals to the body that it is relaxed.

Second is to change the way of thinking. Be aware of the internal dialogue. The root of the psychological problems is usually the way a person thinks about the issues.

Remind oneself the great virtues of patience and forgiveness. Forgiveness is one of the noblest human virtues.

Reflect on the intense feelings of guilt and remorse that people have suffered from reckless emotional actions.

Realize that quick reaction would surely end up detrimental to the intimate warm relation. Harsh measures will make the subordinates submissive, but this kind of submission would only be external, internally it breeds animosity and bitterness.

Delay the reaction when provoked until the fury calms and one can be able to fairly weigh the situation.One can also avoid the encounter since the passage of time can heal the stirred emotion.

Don’t use the exaggerated language. The language that an individual uses really affects one’s emotional state.

Be assertive. Learn how to ask what one wants. Be respectful of oneself and be respectful of others. Address the things without harming anyone, without being rude, without being mean. Express opinions without being harsh and dominating.

Lower the voice while communicating and be able to talk in a manner that is respectful because when someone starts yelling, then people immediately tune out or shut off and it is the natural defense mechanism, no one wants to listen to get hurt.

Another useful skill in managing the anger is using Humor. Being able to laugh at yourself, laugh at the circumstances is really very important and it can diffuse the anger.

When one uses humor correctly (neither ignoring the problem nor being sarcastic), it can lower the intensity and the tension. Laughing lowers blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, boosts the immune system and even releases endorphins.

Seek counseling. An individual may require the external help in managing the anger.

 

 

eshrataslam@gmail.com

 

 

Latest News

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Mar 10 | Agencies
Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Mar 10 | Agencies
4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
Indian team

Indian team's visit to Pak for Indus River basin inspection postponed

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

Mar 10 | Agencies
OBC community seeks Guv

OBC community seeks Guv's intervention for 27 percent reservation in g ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

Mar 10 | Agencies
Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
India

India's "claim" of shooting down PAF F-16 fighter jet "completely base ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Mar 10 | Agencies
Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Mar 10 | Agencies
One killed in Anantnag road accident

One killed in Anantnag road accident

Mar 10 | Agencies
NIA summon to Mirwaiz

NIA summon to Mirwaiz 'emblematic of GoI's repeated assaults on our re ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
ECI tells political parties to

ECI tells political parties to 'keep armed forces out of political cam ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 11, 2019 | Dr. Eshrat Ara

Psycho-Education: Anger

              

We have all experienced moments when we feel angry. Anger is one of the negative symptoms of the soul (psyche) that is generated from distress according to Al-Balkhi.

It is a natural human emotion but when it gets out of control, it can cause major problems and can destroy the quality of life of an individual.

Anger is a very explosive emotion that can cause colossal damage to one’s own self and to other people. When an individual gets angry, the body releases a lot of toxins, which takes toll on one’s health.

A study revealed that when someone is at the peak of one’s anger and if we take the angry individual’s blood and inject it into a rabbit, the rabbit will die.

Anger can be expressed in two ways. Number one is the explosive anger. It is expressed by shouting, breaking things, hitting others and is totally destructive.

Another way of expressing anger is actually by suppressing the anger that is “holding in”. It can have very bad effects on one’s health. An individual can take it up to a point, and then one expresses it passively or indirect ways.

Many times when an individual gets angry at a person, it is not about that person; it is about the individual and how the people are making an individual feel. And many times it’s something about one’s past. If someone has, for instance an internal bleeding, we can’t put a Band-Aid on it because it is not going to do anything. So one has to look within.

Dig deep and find out what is it. And once an individual figures that out, then one needs to start working on the way one perceives it. Try to know the trigger points and try to avoid.

To manage and counteract anger an individual needs to focus on two things. One is to reduce the emotional feelings and reduce the physiological arousal. If an individual can’t get rid of or avoid the source of anger and also can’t make any change in the source of anger, the only thing one can do is to learn to change one’s own reaction to it.

Contemplate the bodily disorders that can be caused by anger and rage. A person may end up with an incurable bodily disorder.

Learn to relax and calm one-self and it has lot to do with the way one breathes. Breathe in deeply from the diaphragm, hold it, and then exhale slowly. This kind of breathing will send signals to the body that it is relaxed.

Second is to change the way of thinking. Be aware of the internal dialogue. The root of the psychological problems is usually the way a person thinks about the issues.

Remind oneself the great virtues of patience and forgiveness. Forgiveness is one of the noblest human virtues.

Reflect on the intense feelings of guilt and remorse that people have suffered from reckless emotional actions.

Realize that quick reaction would surely end up detrimental to the intimate warm relation. Harsh measures will make the subordinates submissive, but this kind of submission would only be external, internally it breeds animosity and bitterness.

Delay the reaction when provoked until the fury calms and one can be able to fairly weigh the situation.One can also avoid the encounter since the passage of time can heal the stirred emotion.

Don’t use the exaggerated language. The language that an individual uses really affects one’s emotional state.

Be assertive. Learn how to ask what one wants. Be respectful of oneself and be respectful of others. Address the things without harming anyone, without being rude, without being mean. Express opinions without being harsh and dominating.

Lower the voice while communicating and be able to talk in a manner that is respectful because when someone starts yelling, then people immediately tune out or shut off and it is the natural defense mechanism, no one wants to listen to get hurt.

Another useful skill in managing the anger is using Humor. Being able to laugh at yourself, laugh at the circumstances is really very important and it can diffuse the anger.

When one uses humor correctly (neither ignoring the problem nor being sarcastic), it can lower the intensity and the tension. Laughing lowers blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, boosts the immune system and even releases endorphins.

Seek counseling. An individual may require the external help in managing the anger.

 

 

eshrataslam@gmail.com

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;