Psycho-Education: Anger

We have all experienced moments when we feel angry. Anger is one of the negative symptoms of the soul (psyche) that is generated from distress according to Al-Balkhi.

It is a natural human emotion but when it gets out of control, it can cause major problems and can destroy the quality of life of an individual.

Anger is a very explosive emotion that can cause colossal damage to one’s own self and to other people. When an individual gets angry, the body releases a lot of toxins, which takes toll on one’s health.

A study revealed that when someone is at the peak of one’s anger and if we take the angry individual’s blood and inject it into a rabbit, the rabbit will die.

Anger can be expressed in two ways. Number one is the explosive anger. It is expressed by shouting, breaking things, hitting others and is totally destructive.

Another way of expressing anger is actually by suppressing the anger that is “holding in”. It can have very bad effects on one’s health. An individual can take it up to a point, and then one expresses it passively or indirect ways.

Many times when an individual gets angry at a person, it is not about that person; it is about the individual and how the people are making an individual feel. And many times it’s something about one’s past. If someone has, for instance an internal bleeding, we can’t put a Band-Aid on it because it is not going to do anything. So one has to look within.

Dig deep and find out what is it. And once an individual figures that out, then one needs to start working on the way one perceives it. Try to know the trigger points and try to avoid.

To manage and counteract anger an individual needs to focus on two things. One is to reduce the emotional feelings and reduce the physiological arousal. If an individual can’t get rid of or avoid the source of anger and also can’t make any change in the source of anger, the only thing one can do is to learn to change one’s own reaction to it.

Contemplate the bodily disorders that can be caused by anger and rage. A person may end up with an incurable bodily disorder.

Learn to relax and calm one-self and it has lot to do with the way one breathes. Breathe in deeply from the diaphragm, hold it, and then exhale slowly. This kind of breathing will send signals to the body that it is relaxed.

Second is to change the way of thinking. Be aware of the internal dialogue. The root of the psychological problems is usually the way a person thinks about the issues.

Remind oneself the great virtues of patience and forgiveness. Forgiveness is one of the noblest human virtues.

Reflect on the intense feelings of guilt and remorse that people have suffered from reckless emotional actions.

Realize that quick reaction would surely end up detrimental to the intimate warm relation. Harsh measures will make the subordinates submissive, but this kind of submission would only be external, internally it breeds animosity and bitterness.

Delay the reaction when provoked until the fury calms and one can be able to fairly weigh the situation.One can also avoid the encounter since the passage of time can heal the stirred emotion.

Don’t use the exaggerated language. The language that an individual uses really affects one’s emotional state.

Be assertive. Learn how to ask what one wants. Be respectful of oneself and be respectful of others. Address the things without harming anyone, without being rude, without being mean. Express opinions without being harsh and dominating.

Lower the voice while communicating and be able to talk in a manner that is respectful because when someone starts yelling, then people immediately tune out or shut off and it is the natural defense mechanism, no one wants to listen to get hurt.

Another useful skill in managing the anger is using Humor. Being able to laugh at yourself, laugh at the circumstances is really very important and it can diffuse the anger.

When one uses humor correctly (neither ignoring the problem nor being sarcastic), it can lower the intensity and the tension. Laughing lowers blood pressure, reduces stress hormones, boosts the immune system and even releases endorphins.

Seek counseling. An individual may require the external help in managing the anger.

