PSU demands end to ‘harassment’ of Kashmiri students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Punjab Students Union (PSU) organized protest rallies in various districts of Punjab against the alleged threatening of Kashmiri students in the whole country. The Press secretary of the Union Mangaljit said the state President Rajinder Singh and General secretary Karamjit Kotkpura expressed anguish over the arresting of Kashmiri students in Punjab, Aligarh Muslim University and Rajasthan under different charges including sedition. In a statement, the press secretary said the Union believes that this type of behavior will create more hatred among the Kashmiri youth and will also deepen the feeling of secessionism. The spokesperson alleged that the government is trying to catch up their vote bank on the basis of communal activities. “They trying to spread the hate between the states, religions, and castes in the whole country,” the spokesperson said. He further said that this all is happening just for gaining votes in Lok Sabha elections which will be held next year.
The protesting members of the Union also demanded strict action against those “unscrupulous elements” who are attacking Kashmiri students and spreading hatred against them.