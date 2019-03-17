PSO of former MLC injured in accidental fire in Anantnag

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A personal security officer (PSO) of former MLC and senior National Conference leader Bashir Veeri was injured critically after his service rifle went off accidentally at Dak Bungalow in Anantnag area of South Kashmir on Sunday.

Sources said that the PSO Jahangir Ahmad was injured after bullet hit in his chest while he was cleaning the rifle.

"Constable Jahangir Ahmad deployed guard duty at housing colony Khanabal got injured due to accidental fire by his own service rifle," Anantnag Police said.

He was immediately shifted to district hospital Anantnag for treatment.

Medical Superintendent at DH Anantnag, Dr Abdul Majid Mehrab confirmed the incident.

Jahangir was shifted to 92 Army's 92 Base Hospital for specialised treatment, he said.

