PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

July 29, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played entirely at home, according to Cricket Board (PCB) sources.



A per PCB sources, the PSL Season 5 will be tentatively held from February 20 to March 22 next year with the final scheduled to be held in Lahore.



Since the launch of the league in early 2016, the PCB has organised majority of the matches in Dubai and Sharjah as foreign players were reluctant to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns.



But the PCB has managed to host the finals of the last three editions in Pakistan. In fact, the last eight matches of PSL 4 earlier this year, including the playoffs and title clash were held in Lahore and Karachi.



The PCB has also informed its franchises that when the players draft takes place sometime in November they must only sign on those overseas players who are willing to come and play in Pakistan.



Foreign players were also being informed directly that only those cricketers will be included in the draft, who have no problems in playing in Pakistan.



The PCB's move to host the entire PSL in Pakistan next year has come after Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of cricket, said he wanted to see all matches of PSL Season 5 to be played at home as security situation had improved a lot in the country.