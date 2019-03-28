P&SJ for effective implementation of JJ Act

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal and Sessions Judge (P&SJ) Mohammad Ibraheim Wani Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for effective implementation of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act 2013 and rules 2014.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held upon the issues related to the effective implementation and the importance of Juvenile Justice Act 2013 and rules 2014.

Speaking on the occasion, P&SJ said that the aim of meeting is to sensitize the stakeholders about the Act and its implementation. He deliberated on the philosophy, principles and mandate of Juvenile Justice Act and highlighted the need for vibrant Child Care Institutions for rehabilitation and reintegration of children housed in these institutions. He emphasized upon the role of ICPS to work in a missionary mode to reach the last Children in Need of Care and Protection.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Chowdary Mohammad Yaseen, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Assistant Development Commissioner, CMO, Additional SP, DSP Programme Officer IWMP, Assistant Commissioner, president District Bar Association, Labour Department and other district, JJB Members and sectoral officers from line departments were also present on the occasion.