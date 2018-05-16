PSAK to start online education system in Kashmir

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, May:
To counter the academic losses and to strengthen the quality education in Kashmir, the Private Schools Association of Kashmir (PSAK) on Tuesday said that it will start online education system for benefit of students.
PSAK president, G N Var said, “PSAK is collaborating with a ‘Tech Avant-Garde, Microsoft and Efeeonline companies to bring Information Technology (IT) which is going to permit solutions to the education system especially during the frequent closure of internet and education institutes of Kashmir.”
Var was speaking to reporters during a press conference held here in Srinagar.
He said, “This is integrated and connected Learning Online System in which a student will be given a software, ‘Lycee’ worth of Rs 25,000 free with a programme MASP Pro.”
He also said that the teachers will be given a device by which they will remain connected with the students especially during the closure of internet and education institutes.
CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, Ali Sait on the occasion said “Initially the schools will get the piracy free software, and then we will train the teachers completely with the latest technology. We will give students a book which has a QR code which can be scanned on an online website which will enable the students to open the profile where from they can access the online system.”
Ali also said that “The primary requirement of any schools is just to have a hardware, apart from that we will put everything there.”
“To convert and transform the education system in India, we have started this service in Kashmir valley first because we want Kashmir to become a headquarters of the education system,” he said.
The PSAK on the occasion asked the government not to snap the internet services in the education system and appealed for the special service of the internet in the education system.
Var said, “We are not trying to replace the education system of classrooms but are trying to strengthen the quality of the education.”
