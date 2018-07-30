PSAJK welcomes Peer’s elevation as Secy BOSE

Srinagar, July 29:
The Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has welcomed government’s decision to give additional charge of Secretary, Board of School Education (BOSE) to well-known educationist Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer.
The Association’s chairman M. Y. Wani said Peer’s elevation as Secretary BOSE was a positive development as the latter enjoys a cordial relationship with all educational institutions of the Valley because of his excellent academic and administrative record.
“Farooq Peer does not need any introduction in the academic and educational circles of Kashmir,” said Wani in a statement here Sunday.
“His track record over the years speaks volumes about his commitment towards betterment of school education in Kashmir,” said Wani.
Wani said during his tenure as Director Academics BOSE, Peer worked selflessly and tirelessly and devoted his all attention and energy for the betterment of school education in the Valley.
“I and other members of the PSAJK thank Governor N N Vohra and his advisor Khursheed Ahmad Ganie for elevation of Farooq Peer as Secretary JKBOSE. We hope Peer would be permanently posted as Secretary BOSE for the larger interest of student community of Kashmir,” Wani said.
Wani also extended his Association’s complete cooperation and support to Peer.