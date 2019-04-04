PSAJK lambasts Govt over inability to manage traffic, repair roads

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) Wednesday criticised government over its inability and inaction to regulate the chaotic traffic and repair the broken roads in Kashmir, due to which lakhs of children are suffering every day.

The Association said that the commuting has become a nightmare for school going children due to the traffic chaos on the roads. “Ever since the schools have opened, we are grappling with a huge issue of traffic problems. On one hand almost all roads are littered with potholes and there is gross mismanagement of traffic. Nobody is following traffic rules with the result traffic jams are increasing with every passing day,” said PSAJK chairman G N Var. “A school bus which used to reach school in half an hour now takes more than an hour to reach the school. Till that time children have to suffer on roads.”

The Association said that the condition of roads is going from bad to worse and with rise in temperature, dust is blowing on roads with growing intensity. “There is so much of pollution first from ever increasing vehicles, many of those have no pollution checks. Secondly there is so much of dust on roads that leave aside children even adults are developing breathing problems and infections,” said Var. “Besides the academic work, even health of children is in danger.”

