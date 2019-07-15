PSAJK hails DC Sgr for 'pro-active' approach

July 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has welcomed the pro-active approach of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal in resolving the transportation issues including allowing one-time registration of all vans hired by schools or parents and other concerned problems of private schools.

Association said the issues have been lingering on for so many years with little or no help from the government, but all this has changed as the present DC Srinagar has taken a pro-active role to resolve the issues. “The safety of children has always been as the top priority on our minds and transport constitutes an important sector where we were facing some problems for many years. The lack of clarity of rules and regularisation had kept both school management and parents worrying for the students,” said G N Var chairman PSAJK. “Now the DC Srinagar has taken steps to resolve all of the issues which has brought a sigh of relief among all the stakeholders.”

The Association had a fruitful meeting with DC Srinagar wherein the two sides discussed threadbare the issues of school transportation and other concerned problems.

“The students come to our schools in either school buses or private vans. There were issues with van transportation. The District Administration decided to award one-time registration to such vans provided they follow the rules. In this regard it was decided that schools will furnish list of vans used for transportation of students so that a formal notification can be issued permitting utilisation of such vehicles under the commercial category,” said Var. “The district administration has asked all van operators to register themselves at the DC office by July 15 so that everything will become legal and safe,” eh added.

In this regard, the Association has appealed all school managements who manage the van transport and all private van operators and their associations to register themselves at the DC office before the deadline. “No vehicle will be registered after the deadline,” said Var.

Besides resolving one-time regularisation issue of vans, DC asked officers present in the meeting to issue circulars pertaining to 1.5 seating capacity ratio as per Supreme Court directions, fixation of fare and gave directions on other pressing issues too.

The Association said that all the steps taken will ensure that students reach schools in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. The Association also expressed its gratitude that the district administration has agreed to convene a committee for fixation of school bus transportation charges in the district, which will go a long way in streamlining the vital sector.

PSAJK welcomed the pragmatic approach of DC Srinagar and expressed hope that other districts will also take a lead to address grey areas in the vital private education sector.

The Association said that the issues pertaining to admission procedure in private Schools and prescription of books and uniform will also be sorted out shortly.

The meeting was attended by ADC KK Sidha, RTO Kashmir Ikramullah Tak, SSP Traffic Tahir Gilani, SP Hqs. Majid Malik, Dy CEO Mudasir Kaleem Fazli whereas the PSAJK team was represented by G N Var, Manzoor A. Wangnoo, Shabir A. Mir, Mohd Yusuf Kuchay, Imran Shah, Mubashir Wafai, Mohd Shahid Dar, Bilal Ahmad and Merajuddin Zargar and others.