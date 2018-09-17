PSAJK calls on Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ganai

Association appeals students, parents not to panic
Association appeals students, parents not to panic
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 16:
A delegation of Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) today called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ganai, wherein the important issue of de-recognition of schools among other things were discussed. The Association was represented by Chairmen of various Councils including Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, M Yousuf Kuchay, M Wani, Shabir A Mir, Farooq Fazli, Kalid Reshi, Sajad Gadoo, Manzoor Ahmad, M. Sayed, Imran Rafiq, Abdul Majid Bhat, Bilal Ahmad, Arshad Mehraj, Showkat Ahmad, Khurshid Mahajan, Dr Suhail Chowdhary, Shakir Ashraf, Athar Suharwardhy, Fayaz Abdullah and others.
In a statement PSAJK spokesperson said the Advisor gave a patient hearing to the association despite being Sunday. He assured them that no step will be allowed which harms the education sector. The Advisor said that all genuine complaints of private schools will be addressed at priority and nobody will be allowed to play with the future of students.
He said the Association lead by the Chairman G N Var informed the Advisor about the problems faced by thousands of students due to the recent de-recognition of the schools. “It is not mere closing of two elite schools but it is the sinister attack on the entire private education sector which has been doing wonderful work over the years,” said Var. “We informed the Advisor how the decision is wrong and how it has spread a wave of panic among students and their parents. We support every action taken for betterment of education, but here laws have been misused and Association has not been taken on board.”
The Association termed the de-recognition of two elite schools as a witch hunt. “At a time when there are millions of complaints about low-grade quality of education at government schools, blatant violation of laws by missionary and certain outside schools, why has administration just two local Kashmiri schools,” said Var. “We apprised the Advisor of all such issues.”
The Advisor said that no injustice will be done with any school. “We have always been in favour of quality education and we have given ample space to private schools for flourish and develop,” said Advisor. “Government is committed to allow the growth of Private Schools in healthy and positive way.”
The Advisor said that the issue will be sorted amicably soon and students need not to worry.
Meanwhile the Association has appealed parents and students of the affected not to panic. “It is very normal that these students and their parents feel anxiety. But we assure them that their career won’t be put at stake and we will ensure that their career is safe and the coming examinations are held as normal,” said Var. “We appeal people not to trust rumours and be in touch with their respective schools for the future action.”