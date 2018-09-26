PSA slapped on four persons in Hajin

M T RasoolBandipora
Four persons from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by authorities.
Official sources told Rising Kashmir that four persons have been arrested under PSA for taking part in “stone-pelting protests”.
They are Gowhar Hassan Parray (Warrant No.14DMB/PSA of 2018 dated 17-09-2018), Ishfaq Ahmad Parray (Warrant 15.DMB/PSA/2018 dated 17/09/2018), Aijaz Ahmad Mir (Warrant no.18 DMB/PSA/2018 Dated 22-09-2018) and Bilal Ahmad Parray (Warrant no.19/DMB/PSA 2018 dated 22-09-2018).