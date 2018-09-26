About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PSA slapped on four persons in Hajin

Published at September 26, 2018 10:56 AM 0Comment(s)1713views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

Four persons from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by authorities.

Official sources told Rising Kashmir that four persons have been arrested under PSA for taking part in “stone-pelting protests”.

They are Gowhar Hassan Parray (Warrant No.14DMB/PSA of 2018 dated 17-09-2018), Ishfaq Ahmad Parray (Warrant 15.DMB/PSA/2018 dated 17/09/2018), Aijaz Ahmad Mir (Warrant no.18 DMB/PSA/2018 Dated 22-09-2018) and Bilal Ahmad Parray (Warrant no.19/DMB/PSA 2018 dated 22-09-2018).

