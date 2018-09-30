About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PSA slapped against suspended Kashmiri cop over ATM theft charges  

Srinagar

Police in Srinagar on Sunday booked a suspended policeman under Public Safety Act (PSA) in connection with ATM theft cases registered in different police stations in Jammu and Kashmir.    

Ajaz Ahmad Khan son of Sonnaullah Khan of Hyhama has been booked under PSA for his involvement in 11 ATM theft cases, police spokesman said.

This was revealed during the investigation of case FIR No 69/2018 under section 420, 320 RPC of police station Pantha Chowk, Srinagar. 

“It is learnt that the accused is a police constable and is currently under suspension.”

After in-depth investigation and analysis of CCTV footages, the culprit was arrested and recommended for Public Safety Act, police said. 

The PSA warrant was issued by district Magistrate Srinagar and the thief was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. 

 

