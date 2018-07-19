PSA detainee Noor Khan’s death in Jammu jail evokes condemnation

Bar expresses concern
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar, expresses its grave concern over the death of 70 year old Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan, who, died in custody on Tuesday.
Malik died at Government Medical Hospital, Jammu, a day after he was shifted to Hospital from Kotebalwal Jail, where he was lodged on 27.01.2018 in pursuance of an order of detention passed against him by District Magistrate, Baramulla at the behest of police and demands that an enquiry should be held in the matter to ascertain as to how and under what circumstances the death of deceased took place in the hospital and as to whether the provisions of Detenue General Order 1968, were observed by the jail authorities in the case or not.
The Bar Association maintains that when a detenue falls ill in jail, he has to be removed to the nearest hospital immediately, having the necessary facilities and equipment and detained there in custody until the termination of treatment and the Superintendent of the Jail has to send the information to the Govt. as well as to the Controller of Prisons, who is also duty bound to keep the Govt. promptly informed about the progress of the detenue and in case it is not so done, then the guilty are to be prosecuted for medical negligence resulting in the death of the prisoner and punished according to law.