PS for swift completion of languishing projects

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday reviewed the progress on languishing projects.

As per an official, he said the government was ready to make payments for the projects cleared by the High Powered Committee of Languishing & Infrastructure Projects.

However, he emphasized that all the payments would be made by Jammu Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) through an online mechanism developed for the purpose.

In order to streamline the process, an MIS Portal has been developed and will be the only means available for updating the status of the projects by the concerned Nodal Officers and subsequently for submission to JKIDFC for payments.

For the smooth functioning of the projects, all the administrative departments have already been notified to provide information of their Project Implementing Agency (PIA) and various Nodal Officers working at district levels in the State.

He also called for opening of Specialized Escrow Accounts for receiving payments under the JKIDFC for both PIA (Secretariat Level) & all Nodal Officers (Field and District Level) by the concerned Administrative Departments.