Provocative speeches at Jammu seminar evoke sharp criticism

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
Condemning the provocative speeches delivered by many prominent Right-Wing Hindu leaders at a seminar on November 11, political parties and Muslim Organizations on Monday said that it was an attempt to harm the harmony in the Jammu region.
Prominent right-wing leaders including academician, Madhu Kishwar, activist, Sushil Pandit, MLA Udhmapur and others on Sunday had termed the Muslim colonies in Jammu as “threat”.
The seminar was organised by a little-known organization, IKKJUTH.
Jammu Muslim Front (JMF), a prominent Muslim organization, strongly denounced the speeches delivered at the and said that these speeches were aimed to “fan riots for bloodshed.”
In a statement, Jammu Muslim Front leaders including chairman Shuja Zaffar and president of Front, Qazi Imran expressed their displeasure that elements of disruption are being given free hand to fan communal divide.
Further, the leaders of the Front said that “instead of demanding the ouster of non-State Subject, these hate mongers are issuing statements to pollute the peace of Jammu”.
“No Masjid has been constructed on Govt land which can be verified and the bank of Ranbir canal will clarify the facts,” they said, and added that Jammu Muslims are more loyal to the State than anyone else to hide behind communal slogans.
The Front leaders demanded a strict action against element of disruption. “Moreover, the issue of migrants is the subject matter of centre Govt but raising hue-and-cry time and again proves their guilt of being insincere and lack confidence in centre leadership.”
MLA Mendhar and senior National Conference (NC) leader Javed Rana Monday while reacting to speeches appealed Governor Satya Paul Malik to order a probe into how a “conference on communal lines was organized in Jammu where hate speeches were given against Muslim community”.
“It is very unfortunate and condemnable that a conference was held by the right wing organization namely IKKJUTH Jammu in which one community was targeted openly to divide society on the bases of religion and region,” said Javed Rana while expressing serious concern over the attempt to divide society.
Rana said that with organization of communally “charged conference in Jammu has taken away faith of people on the administration and police department which remained mute spectators”.
He said that administration allowed such a communal conference in Jammu “which has openly spread venom against a community and termed Muslim colonies as threat to Dogras”.
“As there was no action from the police against the hate mongers, it seems civil administration is in hands in glove with the organizers of the conference i.e. IKKJUTH Jammu.”
“Those who do not belong to Jammu and Kashmir spitted venom against the people of the State, during the conference,” he said, adding “Fear is being created among the people to gain political mileage.”
He said that Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir regions are one State. “There may be different aspirations, but we are not against each other on communal lines,” he added, while asserting that people of Jammu have welcomed all the displaced persons or refugees suffered during peak of militancy and now, “a situation is being created to divide secular society on communal lines.”
“Jammu remained a face of communal harmony not only in State, but entire country. After the killing of Parihar brothers in Kishtwar, Jammu had showed communal harmony despite repeated attempts to create mistrust among the people of different faiths.”
He said that it was slap to those communal elements “who wanted to create a divide”. “Jammu people have always remained united irrespective of their religious identity,” he said.
He appealed the Jammuities to boycott such elements, “who are provoking people, and promoting communal hatred against each other”.
Various political and socio-religious organisations of twin districts of Rajouri-Poonch alsolambasted the right wing organization IKKJUTH Jammu for allegedly “polarizing situation” by organizing an anti-Muslim seminar.
In a joint they said that during the seminar, the leaders along with a legislator categorized Muslims “as threat to Dogras and rise of Muslim colonies in Jammu a hatched conspiracy to bring demographic changes”.
The prominent organizations and persons including, PDP District Rajouri Spokesman Tazeem Dar,Tehreek-E-Ghulamana-E-Mustafa ﷺ, Anjuman Ahl E Sunnat Rajouri, J&K Ittehad Ul Muslemeen, Darhal United Front, have termed the statements of right wing leaders as “communally sensitive which terrorizes minorities and secular fabric of the state”.
The joint statement from the prominent organizations have also accused Governor Administration for giving space to such elements “who add fuel to fire and divide society which could cause serious consequences”.
All organisation have as Governor’s Administration to keep an eye on these “vicious elements” in the society.
The organisations have warned the state administration of dire consequences “if such people are allowed to preach hatred openly”.