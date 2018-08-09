About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Provision of bail added in triple talaq bill

Published at August 09, 2018


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Union Cabinet today approved inclusion of a provision of granting bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives, sources in the government said.


Giving instant triple talaq will continue to be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by Lok Sabha and is pending in Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

Provision of bail was one of the demands of the opposition parties.

Under the amendments cleared today, the magistrate will have powers to grant bail, the sources said.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.

A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

