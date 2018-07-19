Provincial level drawing competition held at GHSS Kothibagh

Srinagar, July 18:
A provincial level drawing competition was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh Srinagar in which three selected students from each district of Kashmir participated.
A seminar on the topic Swachta (cleanliness) was also held at the in which various students and guest speakers highlighted the importance of the cleanliness in schools.
Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo was the chief guest and Commissioner Municipal Committee Srinagar Reyaz Ahmad, and Deputy Director News Radio Kashmir Srinagar and Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information, Field Officer Sikandar Qureshi were the guests of honour on the occasion.
The event was organized by Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information, and Government of India, unit Srinagar in coordination with Directorate of School Education Kashmir, SMC Srinagar and Directorate of Rural Sanitation.
In drawing competition, the first position was bagged by Shah Faisal, Student of BHSS Pulwama while as Sama Masoodi of GHSS Sopore and Aisha Samad of GHSS Langate, Kupwara got the second and third positions respectively.
Speaking on the occasion Director School Education Kashmir said that the students are ambassadors of cleanliness who have to spread the message in their respective societies. He appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders in the drive for cleanliness.