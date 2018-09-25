Provincial cricket tourney begins at Bijbehara

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The department of Youth Services and Sports kick-started provincial level inter-district Under 19 cricket competition in which 150 student players from Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Baramulla, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Kupwara are participating.
The inaugural match was played at Model Boys Higher Secondary school Bijbehara Cricket ground between Kupwara and Anantnag teams. Anantnag team emerged as victorious.
After inaugurating the event, Director General Youth Services & Sports J&K, Dr.Saleem-Ur-Rehman during his address said that to harvest sportsman spirit in young blood sports activities play a pivotal role and parents have an important role to play in this regard.
Dr. Saleem also stated that the Department of Youth Services & Sports is proactively trying to create a better sports atmosphere in the state of J&K and all possible initiatives are being taken in this direction. He said that those talented student players who will have an impressive performance at Zonal, District, Divisional and State Level shall represent the sate at National Level.
He applauded all such efforts of District Administration Anantnag, District Police Lines Anantnag and District Youth Services & Sports Office of the District which are helping local youth in showcasing their sports talent. He assured that the Department of Youth Services & Sports will leave no stone unturned in tapping and channelizing sports talent in the state of J&K.
Besides others who made their presence on the inauguration of the cricket tournament include Joint Director Kashmir, Youth Services & Sports, SDM Bijbehara, Ab Rashid, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Anantnag Noor Ul Haq and Principal Boys Hr. Sec. School Bijbehara Ajaz Ahmad.