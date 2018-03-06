Provide care to abandoned children: HC tells Govt

Asks Govt to file plan of action over unclaimed, children in JK
Insha LatiefSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court today granted final opportunity to the government to file a plan of action to provide care, support and rehabilitation to unclaimed and abandoned children.
On previous hearing, the court had ordered Senior Additional Advocate General, BA Dar to come with the plan of action to rehabilitate the abandoned children but the court noticed that the state has failed to comply with the previous orders.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said, “The issue of abandoned children has come to our notice. Government has to provide them care and support.”
The court also directed State government to file the status report regarding the registration of all children homes for the entire state within two weeks.
With regard to the setting up of Child Welfare Committees in all the 22 districts, it was submitted that selection-cum-oversight committee has completed the process.
“Mr Dar informs us that the recommendation has already been made. We therefore direct the Government to notify the same,” the court said.
With regard to the Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB), State counsel, advocate BA Dar and advocate MA Beigh representing High Court, informed the court about government order dated 15-02-2018 that the sanction was accorded to the creation of eight posts for Principal Magistrates (Civil Judge-Munsiff) for eight JJBs.
In phase one, eight JJB are to be constituted in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Kargil and Leh.
The court said under Section 4 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Government has notified the territorial jurisdiction of the JJB
“Therefore the next step has to be taken by the High Court to nominate judicial magistrates to head each of the JJB and thereafter Government to notify the same in terms of the said section (section 4 of the act),” said the court.
The Registered General of the High Court was directed to put up the proposal for such nomination of the eligible magistrates before the court.
“Thereafter Government shall notify the constitution of the board without any delay so that the JJB can become functional at the earliest,” maintained the court.
KU VC meets Vohra
Jammu: Dr. Khurshid Andrabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir met Governor N.N. Vohra, Chancellor of the University, at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Dr. Andrabi briefed Governor about all major issues relating to the University’s working. Governor urged the VC to ensure adherence to the Semester system but ensure that courses were completed timely and there was no delay in the conduct of examinations and declaration of results.
Governor re-iterated the high importance of all members of the Faculty remaining responsible for completing the courses and also protecting their pupils from non-scholastic influences.
