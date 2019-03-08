About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Provide best possible medical assistance to injured: Guv’s Advisors

Abdullahs, others condemn blast

 Advisors to Governor, Khursheed Ganai and K Skandan on Thursday visited Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu to inquire about the health of those injured in the blast that took place at bus stand.
As per an official, the Advisors interacted with the injured persons undergoing treatment at the hospital
The Advisors directed GMC authorities to provide best possible medical assistance to the injured. They also directed the district administration to provide requisite help and relief to the attendants of the injured.
Meanwhile, the Advisors appreciated the Doctors for their prompt attention and expressed solidarity with the family of the person who died in the blast. They also prayed for early recovery to the injured persons and assured them all cooperation from the administration.
Deputy Commission, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Principal GMC Jammu Sunanda Raina, Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu Dara Singh and other concerned were present on the occasion, the official said.
The official said that Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma, strongly condemned the blast.
The Advisor while expressing solidarity with the family of the person who was killed in the blast said that these types of heinous crimes are a blot on humanity and human values.
He also prayed for early recovery to the injured persons.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast.
As per a statement, while expressing grief Dr. Farooq Abdullah said, “it is a tragic incident of violence. I am deeply saddened by the causality and injuries to many. I urge the incumbent administration to provide best of medical treatment to the injured. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to those who have lost their loved one in the incident.”
Omar Abdullah in his message said that terrorism has no religion. “I strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in today’s world. Such incidents should not deflect us from the cherished ideals of inter communal harmony. I pray for the injured in today’s grenade attack. I also extend my sympathies to the family who has lost its loved one in the incident.”
Among others party’s general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani have also condemned the incident in strongest terms. The leaders have also prayed for fast recovery of the injured.

