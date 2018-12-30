Provide adequate compensation to fire affected Pahalgam traders: NC to Admin

Srinagar:
National Conference on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident that broke out yesterday in Pahalgam market damaging dozen of shops.
Expressing grief over the fire incident, District President Anantnag and former MLA Altaf Kaloo said the need of hour is to increase the capacity and man power of the fire services department to meet the rising demands throughout the state especially in hilly areas. “I impress upon the administration to assess the damages to property and recompense the losses to traders at an earliest,” he said.
South Zone President Dr. Bashir Veeri, Senior NC leader Abdul Kabir Pathan have also expressed sympathies with the affected traders and urged the administration to grant immediate relief to the affected shopkeepers.