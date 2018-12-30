About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Provide adequate compensation to fire affected Pahalgam traders: NC to Admin

Published at December 30, 2018 02:14 AM 0Comment(s)141views


Srinagar:

 National Conference on Saturday expressed grief over the fire incident that broke out yesterday in Pahalgam market damaging dozen of shops.
Expressing grief over the fire incident, District President Anantnag and former MLA Altaf Kaloo said the need of hour is to increase the capacity and man power of the fire services department to meet the rising demands throughout the state especially in hilly areas. “I impress upon the administration to assess the damages to property and recompense the losses to traders at an earliest,” he said.
South Zone President Dr. Bashir Veeri, Senior NC leader Abdul Kabir Pathan have also expressed sympathies with the affected traders and urged the administration to grant immediate relief to the affected shopkeepers.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top