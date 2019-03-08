Proud to be a woman

March 08, 2019 | Dr Muzamil Rehman

They say behind every successful man, there is a woman; but I believe behind every person, there is always a woman to celebrate the success and to encourage to take steps which may ultimately culminate into success.

At the turn of the century, which in the industrialized world was a period of expansion and turbulence, booming population growth and radical ideologies, an idea to celebrate women hood across the globe got birth.

Every year, March 8th is celebrated as International Women's Day (IWD). International Women’s day is commemorated at and appointed by the United Nations and recognized internationally for the purpose of taking time to remember and celebrate the many milestones marked by women’s achievements around the world, especially in the advancement of equality, justice and peace. This day is basically a celebration of womanhood- the privilege of being a woman.

Women across the globe, divided by national boundaries and by ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political differences, assemble to solemnize their Day when they can look back to a history that unfolds the story of decades of struggle.

International Women's Day is rooted in the centuries-old struggle and efforts of women to partake and contribute in society on an equal footing with men.

But apart from the general celebration of reverence, admiration and acknowledgment towards women for their economic, political and social achievements on a broader level the focus is also on to the expression of love and admiration for women people adore and look upon.

The role of women dates back to the history. Women are highly revered in all religions. If Islam says heaven lies beneath mother’s feet, then Maa Lakshmi is the Hindu Goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity. Women are not only the foundation of a family, but the backbone of family and society. Women are the equal halves.

The relation and bond between any human being and a woman is since birth. Woman not only conceives a life within, but a revolution.

All of us have more than one woman in our lives - be it the most lovable mother, sweet sister, beloved wife, an adorable daughter, a faithful friend, a motivating teacher, a helping colleague etc.

If this day is supposed to make a change in their lives, let’s deem it; because there is lot that still needs to change in the way society looks at woman, therefore there is no problem dedicating a day for woman we love and admire. Let’s celebrate this for the most important women in our lives.

Women achievers in any field may get their fair share of acknowledgment for their accomplishments at some platforms; but for all those unnoticed and unacknowledged women, who have silently sacrificed their lives for the betterment of their families, thereby contributing major portion of their lives to the society, do also deserve applauses. I believe that no woman is a failure at any cost.

Sacrifice is synonyms with woman. We may not be a part of bigger event to celebrate women hood, but we may in our capacity do the best to show the admiration towards the women we look upon.

Woman whosoever or whatsoever field she is working with remains always on duty. There is no leave for her any time. Holidays may sound good for some, but not so good for women folks, because they have other pending tasks to finish. They are not off for their leisure.

So you all men and women out there, give the woman of your life the most special treatment today - the woman’s day. The woman could be your mother, your sister, wife, friend, a colleague or any other any women you admire.

Get up and realize the importance of this soft but strong creature of your life. Imagine a day without her. It would be a total mess. Give her a day’s break from work, show her that she is more important than anything else, and surprise her with a gift (women love surprises, no matter big or small); even a flower brings her to smile, because women love to be loved and cared for.

Make them feel and believe that they are most important for you. Help them to catch up with their friends and family, whosoever they wish.

Acknowledge them for what they have done or are doing for you. I bet if you give them a single special day, they will in return give you rest very special days of the year.

And hey you all wonderful and beautiful women out there; being women is the greatest thing you are doing. You all are already doing the best jobs at your own levels. Look at yourself, you will find a statue of courage, holding multiple responsibilities. You are bringing up your children, the future of nation.

You are holding good positions, making us proud. You are making your whole family and community smile. You are the pride of a family and nation. So be confident that there is no one like you. Love yourself. Get up and dress up, no matter how you feel inside, do whatever makes you happy. You have all your life killed your desires and sacrificed your dreams.

Single day will not bring a revolution, but it will definitely bring a positive change; and if you feel being a happy woman suits you; then be happy. Celebrate your acts of courage and determination; since you are playing an extra ordinary role in your as well as others lives. Do not look for perfection.

Being average is also not bad. It is ok, if you have not done your household chores, or if your boss is not happy with your work every time; it is also alright if your kids have not excelled very well. Do not blame yourself for any failures. You are also a human. Be proud to be a woman.

Author is working as an Assistant Advisor, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India