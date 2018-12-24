About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Proud of J&K Police: Modi

Agencies

Ghandi Nagar, Dec 23:

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded the “valour of police forces of the country, especially from Jammu and Kashmir, for their role in countering militants”.
The PM’s praise came on the day when six Kashmiri militants were killed by a joint team of the army, Central Reserve Police Force and men from special operations group of the state police.
The killed militants belonged to AnsarGhazwatul Hind, an Al Qaeda-affiliate Zakir Musa group.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony at the conference of directors general and inspectors general of police at Kevadiya in Gujarat, Modi said he was “proud of the police force in Jammu and Kashmir” for their role in “countering militants, and successfully engaging them”.

