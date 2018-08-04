Protests spread to Poonch, people say will fight any misadventure tooth and nail

Outsiders will first take away land, jobs of Jammuites before going to Kashmir: NC
NAZAM ALI MANHASPoonch:
Hundreds of people on Friday held protests in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district over apprehensions that an Supreme Court decision may harm the status of Article 35 A in the state.
The Apex Court will hear several petition calling for abrogation of this Article on August 6.
The protestors held a rally and marched towards market Takia Aala peer to Jamia masjid Mandi and warned against any misadventure that may harm this special provision.
Shouting slogans like 'Ye Mulk hamara hai is Ka Faisala hum karenge' and 'Jis Kashmir ko khoon se sencha Woh Kashmir hamara hai', the protestors marched through various market places.
The protest march was led by the social activists including Ghulam Abbas, Aftab Ganai, Farooq Ahmed, Shakeel Parray.
Several persons and religious scholars also delivered speeches on this occasion
They leaders said that they won't allow any fiddling with Article 35 A which “protects the dignity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.
"Attempts are being made to bring changes or abrogate the Article but we will protest tooth and nail even if a minor change is brought into it," they said.
Meanwhile, the the NC Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kaur Dogra on Friday said that Article 35-A is an endorsement of the wisdom of Maharaja Hari Singh . “It was Maharaja’s foresightedness that he provided a shield to his people in the form of State Subject law to retain the identity and heritage of our culture.”
In a statement, she said that the Maharaja Hari Singh had “sagaciously acted upon the representation of Dogra Pratinidhi Sabha and Kashmiri Pandit Sabha, keeping in view the threat of outside domination over the poor subjects of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh”.
She, as per the statement, was addressing a party workers meeting organised by Block President of Women Wing Smt. Leela Devi at Block Jaganoo in Udhampur district.
She expressed grave concern and anguish over the way PDP-BJP coalition handled the case in Supreme Court and said that “till date no counter affidavit has been filed in the Supreme Court either by the Central Government or by the State Government”.
“ This article is the custodian of interests of all the three regions of the state and therefore there can be no compromise in defending it.”
She appealed government to defend the case vigorously in the Supreme Court as any attempt to fiddle with it will have serious consequences.
“I hope that the Supreme Court would dismiss the petition challenging Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special privileges to residents of the State.”
She said that apprehensions of the jobs going to outside youth and businesses getting usurped by affluent traders are as grave as they were 90 years ago when the Maharaja Sahib was constrained to bring the law.
She exhorted NC workers to educate people about the benefits of Article 35A at grass root level and urged them to intensify mass contact drive and make people aware about the importance of state subject law to counter the dangerous propaganda machinery of divisive forces and ensure that correct information reaches out to people.
The District President of National Conference Sunil Verma presided over the function and said that abrogation of Article 35 A will jeopardize the economic interests of the people and deprive the youth of their share in jobs and pledged to take this fight to village level.
He cautioned people that in case the state subject law is abrogated, the outsiders will not straightaway settle in Kashmir, they will first come to Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur and will take away land, business, jobs and most importantly JK’s peculiar identity & culture.