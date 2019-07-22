Protests rock south Kashmir town

July 22, 2019 |

People demand stern action against ‘negligent’ docs; MS assures action after probe report

The death of a pregnant woman allegedly due to negligence of the doctors at Maternity and child Care hospital (MCH) Anantnag triggered protests on Sunday even as hospital authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Reports reaching GNS said that family of the woman joined by locals staged a protest inside the premises of the hospital in demand for stern action against the doctors. The protesters accused the doctors of being negligent, leading to the death of the woman—Shazia wife of Ishtiyaq Ahmad of Shamshipora.

They said that Shazia was admitted to the hospital on July 17 and she gave birth to a female baby on the same day.

On next day, they said that doctors remained negligent in their conduct and all of sudden due to lack of proper care towards her, the woman’s condition they were told has deteriorated and was referred to Srinagar.

“As she was referred, we were told that she has died on way to hospital in Srinagar,” the protesters said and demanded action against the doctors who were supposed to take care of the patient at the MCH Anantnag.

“The doctors are supposed to take all the care and those who were supposed to do so remain negligent as a result of which she died,” the protesters said and reiterated stern action against the doctors.

When contacted medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr M Y Zagoo told GNS: “The woman was admitted to the hospital on July 17 and at 3 p.m. on the same she was operated and delivered a female baby,” he said, adding, “At 1 p.m. on July 18, her condition deteriorated as her blood pressure sudden got raised and after first initial treatment she was referred to LD hospital Srinagar. However she died on the way to the hospital.”

Asked about why such incidents often occur at the hospital, the medical superintendent said: “We have constituted a three member committee which will look into it. If any negligence on part of any concerned was proved, action as warranted under law would be taken.”

Asked about similar inquiries and promises of action in the past cases, he said that Chief Medical Officer concerned and principal government medical college Anantnag have compiled the reports and are forwarding them to the government for necessary action.

Asked about reasons for such incident on regular basis, he said that the MCH is the lone hospital catering to woman and children and as such there is huge rush of patients.

“Around 1000 to 1200 deliveries are done here every month and besides there is rush of children. Patients from Ramban and Ramsoo are admitted in the hospital and some have complications,” he said, adding, that “there is lack of proper space and dearth of paramedical staff in the hospital.”

He also requested people not to take law in their hands and do not resort to vandalism of hospital property and never beat hospital staff.

“You have seen that our employees, female staff were beaten. They were scared to continue their professional duties. My humble request to the people is let employees work and be rest assured that their grievance would be taken care of by the administration,” he said, adding, “if anybody is found negligent in their service conduct, action will be taken against them.” (GNS)

