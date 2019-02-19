Protests rock Jammu amid curfew

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Protests were held Tuesday in Jammu city against the Pulwama suicide attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, even as curfew remained in force here following massive demonstrations.
Led by Jammu West Assembly Movement (JWAM) president Sunil Dimple, the activists gathered on road in New plot area of the city and held protest demonstrations.
Defying curfew, the protesters took out the rally in Dogra Hall area of the city.
Dimple threatened to intensify holding intense protests as he alleged Pakistan for starting "full-fledged proxy war" against India in Kashmir and across the LoC.
He appealed the Government of India to start massive "clean up operation" in the entire Kashmir region.
Authorities Tuesday relaxed curfew for two hours in the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu, while it continued to remain in force in rest of the city, which had witnessed massive protests in the wake of the Pulwama attack, officials said.