Protests mark opening of Secretariat in Jammu

PTI/ Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 5:
A series of protests marked the opening of the Civil Secretariat here, with agitators seeking the intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik to resolve their grievances.
The Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, among other move offices, opened here after a 10-day break as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move'.
Repeated attempts by different groups of protesters to march towards the secretariat from the Exhibition Ground were scuttled by policemen, who were deployed in strength in the city to maintain law and order, officials said.
Two groups of teachers Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) and Rahbar-e-Taleem teachers staged sit-ins outside the Press Club demanding the release of their pending wages and the Seventh Pay Commission benefits.
"We had called off the indefinite strike last month on the government's assurance that we will get salaries at par with other government teachers in accordance with the Seventh Pay Commission. But the government failed to keep its promise, forcing us to come on the roads again," president of SSA Teachers' Forum Younis Rahi said.
The Power Development Department's (PDD) need-based and casual workers also staged a protest outside the chief engineer's office, demanding the release of their salaries pending for the last several years.
A group of retired State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees took out a rally from the Exhibition Ground but was pushed back by policemen.
They sought the payment of Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from January 2006, cost of living allowance arrears (COLA) since 1999 and pension benefits.
Protests were also staged by Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum and Khidmat Centres Association over different issues.
The 'Darbar Move' was started by the then Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold of winters in Srinagar.
The practice was continued by elected governments post-independence to provide governance benefits -- by turns -- to both Kashmir and Jammu regions of the state for six months.
Meanwhile, an official said Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Monday visited the offices of Administrative Secretaries in Civil Secretariat here.
Director Estates Tariq Ganai and other concerned officers accompanied the Advisor during the visit, he added.
During his visit, the Advisor interacted with the Administrative Secretaries, other senior officers and enquired about the facilities and arrangements put in place for the smooth functioning of their offices in Jammu.
The official said that Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Dr Nirmal Singh along with Deputy Speaker, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi also took stock of the arrangements made for smooth functioning of Assembly Secretariat on the re-opening of the offices in the winter capital.
They inspected various sections of the Assembly Secretariat including Accounts Section, Establishment, Legislation, Reporting, Hospitality and Protocol, Stationary, Translation, Library etc.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker interacted with heads and staff members of various sections and enquired about their working. They stressed upon them to do their work with utmost dedication, the official added.
The Speaker and Deputy Speaker also reviewed the pace of progress of work on New Assembly Legislative Complex, the official added.
The official added that the Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Abdul Majid Bhat, along with Special Secretary LC , Ishfaq Ahmed Wani took stock of the arrangements made for smooth functioning of Council Secretariat.
The Secretary inspected various sections including Accounts, Establishment, Legislation, Translation, Reporting, H&P, Legislative branch and Library etc.