Protests in Uri against murder of gym instructor

Noor ul HaqUri, Dec 28:
Hundreds of people on Friday held a protest demonstration in Arunbua and Boniyar areas of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district to demand arrest of culprits involved in the murder of a 25-year-old gym trainer.
Reports said that Azim Nazir Khan (25), a resident of Boniyar, was found hanging from the ceiling of a gym centre in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla on December 18.
Azim, according to police was working as a fitness trainer at Hulk Gym center in Azad Gung area of Baramulla.
Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people in Arunbua and Boniyar areas took to streets and staged protest. The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Uri highway for several hours to demand arrest of the culprits and justice for the victim’s family. They claimed that the autopsy was conducted at district hospital Baramulla, but the report is yet to come and no one has been arrested by the police till date.
Earlier, on December 20 Baramulla police had constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by DySP Headquarters Baramulla Syed Javaid for investigation of case FIR No 207/2018 of Police Station Baramulla pertaining to the killing of 25-year-old youth Azim Nazir Khan.
Police however said that SIT has called some suspects for questioning and further investigation of the case is going on.
Azim Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Arunbua Boniyar, Uri working as a Gym Trainer at Hulk Gym center Azad Gunj Baramulla went missing on 13th December and a case was filed on 14th December at Police Station Baramulla. He was found murdered on 18th December under mysterious conditions.