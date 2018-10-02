Protests in Sidhra over JDA’s anti-encroachment drive

JDA targeting us to appease BJP: Nomads
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 1:
Massive protests broke out after Jammu Development Authority (JDA) dismantled over 30 residential houses in Sidhra area of Jammu’s outskirts on Monday.
Led by JDA officials and police contingents carrying along backhoe loaders and bulldozers marched towards one of the residential localities in Sidhra and started dismantling concrete houses one-by-one as the people were sleeping, eyewitnesses said.
They said that the residents woke-up by the noise made by the backhoe loaders used to demolish the residential houses.
Irritated by the sudden action, eyewitnesses said, the locals assembled and held demonstration while police tried to keep them away from the site of demolition.
The locals claimed that the JDA did not serve them any notice prior to the drive.
Few residents, whose houses were damaged, alleged that the JDA officials tore down the court stay papers.
“We showed them stay order of the court but they tore the stay orders and used abusive languages. The displaced families have not shelter now and they are staying under the open sky,” said a local.
The protesters also blocked by-pass road connecting Jammu-Srinagar highway while shouting slogans against Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and JDA officials.
They demanded action against the officials involved in dismantling of the houses and demanded re-construction of their houses by JDA.
Later, MLA Nagrota, Devinder Singh Rana went to meet the protesting nomads. Protests were on while this report was being filed.