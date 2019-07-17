Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

July 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Residents of Pinglina village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday hit streets to protest against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for supplying contaminated water to the area.

The protesting residents allege that many people fell ill after consuming contaminated water supplied by the department.

They complained of vomiting and intestinal infection. "Five villagers were hospitalized after they consumed contaminated water," they said.

The residents said that the laboratory test of the water, conducted a couple of days ago, suggested it is unsafe for drinking.

"We had requested the PHE department and other district authorities for redressing the grievance but nothing was done," they said.

Executive Engineer PHE Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad said that the water source has been chlorinated.

He said water tankers have been also deputed to the village.

However, the residents said that the main water supply line was damaged somewhere and irrigation water is mixing into it.

They urged the authorities to locate and repir the water pipe line.