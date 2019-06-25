Protests in Pulwama over militant killings leave 3 injured

June 25, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Protests erupted in Pulwama over the killing of four militants in Shopian on Sunday with three youth getting injured during the clashes between government forces and the local people.

At least three youth including a resident of Rajouri district of Jammu province were injured during clashes. The entire area witnessed a shutdown and youth shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans clashed with the forces.

Locals said that clashes between government forces and stone pelting youth erupted in Pulwama town early in the morning. The shopkeepers observed shutdown to protest killing of four militants in an encounter a day before at a village in Shopian .

Eyewitnesses said that a group of youth pelted stones on government forces in Murran Chowk near police station Pulwama. They added that forces retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets to disperse the stone pelting youth.

"Some people were injured in forces action," an eyewitness said, adding the injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

Authorities at district hospital Pulwama said that they received three youth including a resident of Rajouri who had been wounded in the pellet firing. They added that one youth with pellet injuries in eyes was referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

The injured were identified as Asif Ahmad , Adil Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad. Tanveer is a resident of Rajouri district of Jammu, who was on way to home from Rajpora after attending a marriage ceremony there, when he received the pellets.

Four Ansar Gazwat ul Hind militants, two of them residents of Pulwama, were killed in an encounter with government forces on Sunday at Daramdoora village of Shopian. After the gun battle the forces had recovered 2 pistols and 2 rifles.

As per reports educational institutions and business establishments also remained shut in Pulwama.



