Protests in Mendhar; JKNPP demands judicial probe

NAZIM ALI MANHASJammu:
Hundreds of protesters on Sunday held protest demonstration and blocked the Mendhar-Jammu road at Main Chowk Mendhar for hours against mysterious killing of a youth near Ex CM, Farooq Adullah’s Jammu residence.
He originally belonged to the Poonch district.
Meanwhile, the protestors in Mendhar said that they want justice for the family of the youth, who they say was murdered under mysterious circumstances. "They are claiming that he crashed his vehicle with the gate before entering the highly guarded residence but neither the gate nor the vehicle had suffered any damage,” the protestors said.
They demanded that an FIR should be registered against the security personnel besides the case should be handed over to the Crime Branch of state police for a thorough probe.
The protesters also called for releasing the CCTV footage of the incident.
Meanwhile, Prof. Bhim Singh, patron of JKNPP, has urged Governor of J&K to constitute a “high power judicial enquiry” by a sitting Judge of the High Court without any delay to identify the killers.
In a statement, Singh said that State Legal Aid committee has collected evidence in this regard and felt that the young man Syed Murfad Shah was “killed without any cause or reasons”. “The Committee has also raised several questions which need to be answered.”
He has urged the Governor to appoint a Sr. Judge of J&K High Court to provide this information to the family members of the deceased and the public.
He also demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.
He said that the facts are clear that there was no body in the house.
“ It is also a fact that fort like gate of the house could not be opened by one man or by a motor. This is also admitted that the deceased had no weapon or anything in his hand or in his car. The facts lead to the conclusion that it was an pre-planned murder,” he said.
He said that State Legal Aid Committee has decided to move the Supreme Court in case the Governor fails to hold independent enquiry.