Protests in Ladakh expose Delhi’s designs to communalize K-dispute: Rasheed

AIP demands to open traditional routes between two sides of LOC
AIP demands to open traditional routes between two sides of LOC
Srinagar:
Supporting the demand made by people of Ladakh region to open Kargil-Iskardo and other traditional routes between two sides of divide, AIP president Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Friday said protests in Ladakh have exposed Delhi’s designs to communalize Kashmir dispute.
“Today’s protest marches in entire Ladakh region should wake up conscience of New Delhi and it should understand how much are the rights & sentiments of masses in state affiliated with the Kashmir dispute,” a statement issue here said.
“Seventy year long dispute has made life of people of entire state a hell but unfortunately New Delhi is trying to prove that Kashmir dispute is confined to Kashmir valley and as if it is a land dispute between India & Pakistan.”
On one hand Delhi claims entire J&K as its integral part but contradicts its stand by not allowing people on the two sides to cross the dirty line of control.
“People of state have every right to use all the traditional routes which were operational till 1947 & New Delhi’s constant denial & attempts to mislead world community may force people of state to break these Berlin walls everywhere from Balakote to Kargil,” he said. “People of Ladakh should not find themselves alone and Kashmiris value their emotions and sentiments with high respect and regard."
Rasheed added that like people of Kargil and Drass people in Rajori, Ponch, RS Pura' Akhnoor, Karna, Ketan, Nowgam, Gurez, Uri & other border areas are paying huge costs due to animosity between India & Pakistan.
“Till Kashmir issue is permanently resolved opening of traditional routes and allowing people to take help from each other should not be objected by any of the sides,” Rasheed said, adding “The protest marches in entire Ladakh region reject New Delhi’s claims that Kashmiris are seeking a resolution on communal lines to dispute.” “The K-dispute is about rights, aspirations, sentiments & Promises made with people of J& K from 1947 till date.”