Protests in KU against Bandipora minor's rape

May 14, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Scores of students from various departments of Kashmir University Tuesday took out a protest rally in the Varsity campus against the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Bandipora district.

The students took out the protest march from Law department to Humanities block against the crime and demanded exemplary punishment to the accused, who has been already arrested by police.

The incident has triggered outrage in Kashmir while government has vowd to probe the case on fast-track basis.

Police has registered an FIR no. 81/2019 under section 363,342,376 and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) is investigating the case.