Protests in Hajin against erratic electricity

M T RasoolBandipora
Residents of Hajin town of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday blocked the Hajin –Srinagar road to protest against power crisis in the area.
The protesters including men and women staged a sit-in protest near Higher Secondary Hajin and disrupted traffic movement on the road for hours together.
They were shouting slogans against Power Development Department and demanding tue supply of electricity as per schedule in their area.
Irked by the unscheduled power cuts in the area, the protesters threatened to prolong the agitation if the electricity the PD fails to ensure electricity as per schedule.