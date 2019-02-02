About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Protests in Ganderbal's Margund against erratic electricity supply

Published at February 02, 2019


Protests in Ganderbal

Umar Raina

Ganderbal

Residents of Margund area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to supply electricity to the area on schedule.

Chanting anti-PDD slogans, the protesters blocked Srinagar-Sonamarg highway at Margund, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

They said that they were suffering due to unscheduled power cuts particularly in the morning and evening hours.

The residents told Rising Kashmir that despite paying monthly electricity bills on time, PDD has failed to ensure adequate power supply in their area.

Protest was going on when reports last came in.

