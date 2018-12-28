Protests in Boniyar Uri against alleged murder of fitness trainer

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
Massive protests rocked Arunbua and Boniyar areas of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after Friday prayers against the alleged murder of a gym trainer. The protesters were demanding arrest of culprits involved in the murder.
Azim Nazir Khan (25), a resident of Boniyar, was found hanging from the ceiling of a gym centre in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla on December 18.
Eyewitnesses said that hundreds of people in Arunbua and Boniyar areas took to streets and staged protest. The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Uri highway for several hours to demand arrest of the culprits and justice for the victim’s family. They claimed that the autopsy was conducted at district hospital Baramulla, but the report is yet to come and no one has been arrested till date.
Earlier, Baramulla police had constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder.