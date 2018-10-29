About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Protests in Bandipora against unscheduled electricity

Published at October 29, 2018 01:07 PM 0Comment(s)1008views


Protests in Bandipora against unscheduled electricity

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Scores of residents of north Kashmir's Bandipora town Monday assembled near Deputy Commissioner's office and staged a strong protest demonstration against the electricity issues.

Protesting residents blocked Bandipora-Gurez road to protest against power crisis in the area.

According to residents, from past few months PDD authorities have resorted to unscheduled power cuts in the area which has irked the residents.

The protesters threatened to prolong the protests if the electricity is not restored in the area.

They said that their children, who are taking annual examination are unable to make preparations in the absence of electricity. PDD has been befooling people by hallow assurances of regular supply of electricity.

"But, on ground nothing concrete has been done and the people have been left with no other option but to come on roads," protesting locals said.

Protesting people demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities into the matter.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top