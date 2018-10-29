Protests in Bandipora against unscheduled electricity

M T RasoolBandipora
Scores of residents of north Kashmir's Bandipora town Monday assembled near Deputy Commissioner's office and staged a strong protest demonstration against the electricity issues.
Protesting residents blocked Bandipora-Gurez road to protest against power crisis in the area.
According to residents, from past few months PDD authorities have resorted to unscheduled power cuts in the area which has irked the residents.
The protesters threatened to prolong the protests if the electricity is not restored in the area.
They said that their children, who are taking annual examination are unable to make preparations in the absence of electricity. PDD has been befooling people by hallow assurances of regular supply of electricity.
"But, on ground nothing concrete has been done and the people have been left with no other option but to come on roads," protesting locals said.
Protesting people demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities into the matter.