Protests held in Jammu over DySP’s killing

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 19:
Angry locals on Sunday held a noisy protest demonstration in The Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu against Pakistan after the killing of DySP Aman Thakur during an encounter with militants in Kulgam.
Three militants, Thakur and an army man were killed while three forces personnel including a Major were injured in an encounter at Turigam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.
As per a police official, Thakur received critical bullet wounds in his head during the encounter and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
Kumar was the resident of Doda and he was putting up with his family at Resham Ghar in a rented accommodation. As the news broke about the killing of police officers, locals came out of their houses and assembled in the Chowk.
Holding Indian national flag in their hands, the protesters shouted slogans against Pakistan. The protesters also staged a sit-in, when police tried to convince them to lift their dharna, during evening hours.
IGP Jammu zone and SSP Jammu among others visited the residence of slain DySP Aman Thakur at Resham Ghar. Thakur was DySP operations in Kulgam.