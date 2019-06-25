Protests held against NHPC in Salamabad Uri

June 25, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Residents of Salamabad in north Kashmir’s Uri subdivision Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) authorities for not providing a fire tender while a shop burned in the area.



Dozens of protesting residents blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road near Salambad for hours. They were protesting against NHPC authorities for not providing a fire tender to douse the flames when a shop was gutted on Monday night damaging property worth lacs.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a local resident of Salamabad who was part of the protests said that fire broke out in a shop belonging to Liyaqat Ali on Monday night and when people approached nearby NHPC office for fire tenders, they refused the same.

“We provided land for NHPC and according to guidelines NHPC is bound to provide each and every facility to the inhabitants of the area. Last night we called them for help but they did not provide fire extinguishing vehicle. The CISF security guard at the main gate refused us entry. We protested to lodge a complaint against the authorities of NHPC,” Ishtiyaq said.

However NHPC officials denied the claim made by locals.

