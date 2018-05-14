Protests erupt at IUST against student detention

Shafat HussainAwantipora
Score of students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora Monday staged a protest against the detention of a B Tech student of the varsity.
The protesting students demanded immediate release of the student, who has been identified as Tasaduk Rashid Bhat.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that Tasaduk was pick up by the Jammu Kashmir Police on late Thursday night along with his father.
The students raised slogans “Tasaduk ko Rihaa karo”.
Earlier in the morning, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police had stopped a bus of this University at Pampore and noted down details of several male students.
A top police official while talking to Rising Kashmir had denied having stopped any bus and claimed that they are considering the release of this student while his father is being investigated for “harbouring” militants at their residence in Awantipora.