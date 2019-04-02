Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

April 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Scores of students and local residents hit the roads at Letpora village in South Kashmir's Awantipora town against alleged manhandling of a private school student.

A witness told Rising Kashmir that the protests erupted after forces' personnel allegedly manhandled a class 5th student when she was waiting for a bus on the highway at Lethpora.

"My daughter was waiting for school bus at Lethpora when forces personnel manhandled her," the victim's mother said.

The protests hampered traffic movement on the highway, reports said.

A CRPF spokesman said that they have no reports about the incident.

"I will check and inform you," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of police rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

The protest was called off and the traffic was moving normally on the highway, a local said.