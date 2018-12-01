Protests at JU after Professor allegedly calls Bhagat Singh ‘terrorist’

VC orders probe, asks students to maintain calm
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 30:
A professor at University of Jammu’s Political Science department was on Friday ‘asked’ not to deliver lectures after his remarks went viral on social media, allegedly calling Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist.’
Prof Taju-ud-Din, a senior professor of Political Science Department, Jammu, was delivering lecture to his students in political science department, when he was caught on camera allegedly calling Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.
In a video, the professor is seen delivering a lecture regarding Indian freedom struggle when allegedly made these remarks.
“We consider Bhagat Singh as hero, but he was also a terrorist,” Prof can be heard telling the students which triggered massive outrage on social media and in the campus.
Few students led by rightwing student union delegation, later on, called on Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj Dhar and gave him written complaint against Prof Taju-ud-Din, seeking action against him.
The delegation also handed over a CD concealed in envelope to the Vice Chancellor.
As the video went viral on social media, students from various departments boycotted classes and held demonstration in the campus.
Acting on the complaint and massive demonstration, Jammu University, Vice Chancellor, Prof Manoj Dhar ordered a probe constituting an enquiry committee headed by Dean, Department of Student Welfare (DSW) Prof Keshav Sharma along with five members. They have been directed to submit enquiry report within seven days.
As the situation turned tense following protest demonstration by the students, the Jammu University authorities barred Prof Taju-ud-Din from giving lectures in the Political Science Department, till enquiry report is submitted.
Speaking to media, Vice Chancellor, Prof Manoj Dhar said, “Some students had approached me with a representation, yesterday, and they handed over some evidences including a sealed form CD to me.”
“Within seven days, the committee will give report to me. I have handed over material to them. We have disassociated Prof Taju-ud-Din from lectures,” said Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Prof Manoj Dhar.
He, however, appealed protesting students to attend classes and wait for the enquiry committee to submit the report.
Meanwhile, Prof Taju-ud-Din came on camera and apologized for his remarks, asserting that his lecture was presented out of context.
“My comments were presented out of context with regard to Bhagat Singh. I gave a lecture of two hours two days back, but the video was of few seconds. I had no such intention to hurt sentiments of anyone,” clarified Prof Taju-ud-Din, while tendering an apology.