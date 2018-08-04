Protests against threats to Art 35A continue in Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 3:
Protests against the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special status to residents of J&K, continued in the Valley.
In Srinagar, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led a march from the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta till Gojwara.
The protestors were demanding dismissal of petitions challenging Article 35-A and warned of agitation if the law is tinkered with.
Another protest march led by JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik was taken out after prayers near Bund here,.
Protest marches were also taken out near 'Dastageer Sahib' shrine in Khanyar, in Parimpora, Lal Bazar, near Mehjoor Park in Pantha Chowk and Maisuma areas of the city.
The protests rocked Kangan and Sonamarg areas of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, as well as in Bandipora town of north Kashmir.
The traders also took out a protest rally in Hari Singh High Street area near the city centre here. The Anantnag traders association also took a protest march from Lal Chowk area to Court Road area in the south Kashmir district, he added.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a two-day strike from Sunday to protest any attempt to revoke Article 35-A.
The business fraternity and civil society formations have extended support to the strike and also gave a protest programme till Monday.
Article 35A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir citizens.