Protests against lack of drinking water, bad roads in Bandipora

M T RasoolBandipora
Scores of people from different villages in north Kashmir's Bandipora district Friday staged protests, demanding basic amenities.
Villagers in Sumlar area blocked Bandipora-Sumlar road and staged protest demonstration, demanding repair of Sumlar road They said the government has repaired all the roads but left their area unattended.
"Our road is in bad shape from last many decades, we are demanding road repair, said a protestors Abdan Naseer.
Meanwhile, residents of Saderkoot Bala blocked busy Srinagar- Bandipora road against the lack of drinking water in the area.
Witnesses said protestors were demanding proper drinking water facility.
Residents in Ward-3 in Main market Bandipora were also complaining of lack of proper drinking water facility.
Police parties along with local magistrates were seen pacifying the protesters till last reports.