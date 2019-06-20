About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 20, 2019 | Agencies

Protestors block highway after forces' vehicle hit minor boy

 

x (x)
 

Scores of people, particularly youth, protested at Qazigund on Thursday after a security force vehicle allegedly hit and wounded a minor boy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Protestors, particularly youth, hit the streets at Wuzu, about 4 km from Qazigund, demanding action against the driver for hitting and injuring four-year-old boy, Muzamil Ahmad, this morning.

Shouting slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors blocked the highway, disrupting traffic movement.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 20, 2019 | Agencies

Protestors block highway after forces' vehicle hit minor boy

 

x (x)
 

              

Scores of people, particularly youth, protested at Qazigund on Thursday after a security force vehicle allegedly hit and wounded a minor boy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Protestors, particularly youth, hit the streets at Wuzu, about 4 km from Qazigund, demanding action against the driver for hitting and injuring four-year-old boy, Muzamil Ahmad, this morning.

Shouting slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors blocked the highway, disrupting traffic movement.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;