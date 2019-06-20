Protestors block highway after forces' vehicle hit minor boy

Scores of people, particularly youth, protested at Qazigund on Thursday after a security force vehicle allegedly hit and wounded a minor boy on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Protestors, particularly youth, hit the streets at Wuzu, about 4 km from Qazigund, demanding action against the driver for hitting and injuring four-year-old boy, Muzamil Ahmad, this morning.
Shouting slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors blocked the highway, disrupting traffic movement.
